Retailers push to curbside pickup on Black Friday in Arkansas

The pandemic has cut down on large crowds this year, but there's still a few shoppers keeping the Black Friday tradition alive.

ROGERS, Ark. — Black Friday looks a whole lot different this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it didn't stop some shoppers from standing in line for deals.

The long lines and massive crowds were not seen this Black Friday. Doors opened at Best Buy in Rogers at 5 a.m. with only a handful of people waiting in line.

While many people might be online shopping this year due to the virus, others are keeping the Black Friday tradition alive and showed up early to retail stores.

Best Buy in Rogers told 5NEWS they are doing what they can to keep customers and employees safe. A customer experience host is at the front of every store, and stickers promoting social distancing have been placed inside and outside the building. Contactless curbside pickup is also being heavily pushed this year to keep crowds small.