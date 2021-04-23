Black bears on the move after months with no food or water travel long distances seeking new territory

Two yearling males denning in eastern Oklahoma emerged in the spring of 2020, traveled southwest approximately 35 to 50 miles and crossed the Arkansas River.

OKLAHOMA, USA — The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (ODWC) says black bears are back on the move after mons without eating or drinking.

Male black bears travel long distances seeking new territory with good habitat and food sources.

The ODC says it's important for people living in bear country to be 'bear aware.'