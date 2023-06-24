Springdale's Black Apple cidery recognized in international competition, claims 2 awards

Black Apple took two awards in Sixth Annual Cider Craft Awards where 400 international ciders were judged by experts.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Arkansas' first cidery, Black Apple, took home two awards in the Sixth Annual Cider Craft Awards last month, according to its website.

Black Apple Hard Cider was among 400 ciders in the world that were "sampled blind" by expert judges.

Black Apple won in two categories. In the "Botanical" category, the Black Apple Hibiscus Cider flavor won "Platinum". In the "Modern-Dry," category, Black Apple won the "judges' picks".

Black Apple is Arkansas' first cidery and opened in 2015 on East Emma Avenue in Springdale.

Black Apple says they stay local as much as possible. "Ingredients matter. That’s why we source as much as we can from as close as we can. Arkansas peaches. Ozark apples. Farm-fresh blackberries."

