Black and Trans Lives Matter protest held in Bentonville Square

The Ozark Coalition hosted a Black and Trans Lives Matter protest in the Bentonville Square on Saturday (April 3rd).

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Ozark Coalition hosted a Black and Trans Lives Matter protest in the Bentonville Square on Saturday (April 3rd), where protestors gathered to speak against legislation recently passed by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

Aaron Clarke, who helped organize the event, says he wants to keep the Black Lives Matter movement going in Northwest Arkansas after efforts died down during the winter months. Now, they are extending their support to the Trans community after Senate Bill 354 was signed into law.

“I was very upset when I first found out about it because I didn’t know about it until it was further down the line until it was passed,” says Kali Corbin.

The Senate has approved House Bill 1570 after a majority vote, and it is now on Governor Hutchinson's desk for him to sign.

House Bill 1570 would prohibit healthcare providers from performing gender confirming treatments on children under the age of 18.

Robin Lundstum helped write House Bill 1570,

“It’s not anti-trans, it’s not anti-anything, it just says no experimental procedures done on children,” says Lundstrum.

While others believe this kind of legislation is an attack on trans youth.

“We are in the same fight together, we all want equality and to just be able to live and be who we are without having to be judged for the color of our skin, what we identify as or who we love,” says Clarke.