Black Action Collective hosts a reading of 'Letter From Bermingham Jail' in Bentonville

In celebration of Black History Month, Northwest Arkansas community leaders read from Dr. Martin Luther King's "Letter From Birmingham Jail" and held a discussion.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — One of the main messages heard during the Black Action Collective’s reading and discussion of Dr. King’s “Letter from Birmingham Jail” is, we’ve made some progress, but more needs to be done.

“We’re still in some situations in the same place,” said Angie Maxwell with the University of Arkansas.

59 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Junior wrote the iconic “Letter from Birmingham Jail” some in Northwest Arkansas feel not much progress is being made.

“It appears that things are changing, there are many things that are still happening from the time Dr. Martin Luther King was in the Birmingham jail,” Maxwell said.

“The Black man today is still kind of battling and struggling with some of the same things as the Black man struggled with then,” a panelist said during the reading at Crystal Bridges.

Dr. King was arrested, in Birmingham, Alabama, for protesting segregation on April 13, 1963. On Feb. 9, 2022, Northwest Arkansas community leaders read the letter from that arrest during an event at Crystal Bridges. The message remained the same as it was in 1963.

“One not only has a legal, but a moral responsibility to obey just law,” said a woman reciting Dr. King. "Conversely, one has a more responsibility to disobey unjust law.”

The group is calling on people to stand up to current injustices faced in minority communities.

“Part of the mission of the BAC is to give white people the opportunity to show up for racial justice,” said Fayetteville Council Member D’Andre Jones.

“Taking the first step leads to hundreds of steps,” said Steve Clark, Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

That first step is listening and having conversations.

“To understand how these impact members of the African-American community and other marginalized groups as well,” Jones said.

To find more Black History Month events, click here.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.