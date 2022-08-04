How bird flu cases could impact Arkansas financially

Arkansas officials are keeping a close eye on bird flu cases as the virus has already impacted neighboring states.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As the bird flu continues to impact numerous states around the country, Patrick Fisk isn't mincing any words.

"It is the scariest disease, it has the most financial impact to our state as well as the nation. Arkansas is at very high risk of contracting the virus," Fisk said.

Fisk is the director of Livestock and Poultry Commission at the Arkansas Department of Agriculture and said they're tracking the virus, also known as H5N1, closely.

This is in large part due to how important poultry products are to the economic makeup of the state.

"It's got us all at DEFCON level, DEFCON one, so to speak," Fisk said.

Arkansas has yet to see a case but is almost entirely surrounded by states who already have confirmed cases of bird flu-- Texas, Missouri, and Tennessee have all had confirmed cases recently.

"This is a very hot virus, it's affecting everybody broadly. If you've got poultry, you're at risk right now," Fisk said.

It's not just Fisk paying attention to this either. If this were to impact Arkansas, you could see it in the grocery aisle as well.

"It's coming on top of everything else, it's a much bigger concern and something consumers need to pay attention to," Dr. Jeremy Horpedahl, Professor of Economics at the University of Central Arkansas, said.

Dr. Horpedahl said if bird flu cases were to rise, you'd see the impact of it, especially on your price tag.

"If the supply of eggs or the supply of chicken is restricted due to the bird flu, the best we can do is try to substitute other products. Or, it's gonna mean there's less money in your wallet for other things," he said.

So if you have birds, what should you be looking for?

Fisk said if they have visibly different behavior, lesions on their legs, or if they're drinking less water, it could be a sign.

He added that due to an emergency rule they put in place because of the rise in bird flu, there's additional steps in place if a positive case were to be identified.

Any poultry products, including the birds themselves, are prohibited from being transported or sold anywhere within 25 miles of a positive case.

Fisk said if you even have a thought that you may a case in your flock, don't hesitate – call them.