Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc. to build Benedict Plaza in Fayetteville

Depending on the COVID-19 pandemic, construction might start in early 2021 and be completed by late 2023.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville-based nutraceutical manufacturer Bio-Tech Pharmacal Inc. is developing the nearly 160,000-square-foot Benedict Plaza to support growth and provide medical and retail space at Arkansas Highway 112 and West Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

“This is an outgrowth of our vision,” said Dale Benedict, founder and president of Bio-Tech Pharmacal. “We are a manufacturer of nutraceuticals with the purpose of bringing health to as many people as we can in as many places as we can. That includes a number of other countries outside the U.S. But we ship most of our business within the U.S.”

DB Science, a sister company and research and development laboratory, will occupy the fourth floor of the four-story building. Each floor will comprise about 40,000 square feet.

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

