x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith

Billiards & Bowling is still hiring line cooks, bussers, hosts, servers and bartenders.

More Videos

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year. 

Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m.

Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga and complimentary board games. They also serve food, beverages, and alcohol.

You can also reserve a lane for your party or even an event!

Pricing

Bowling:

  • Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per person, per hour
  • Fri– Sun: $10 per person, per hour 
  • Shoe rental: $4 per pair

Each lane can accommodate up to eight guests.

Billiards:

Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per hour, per table

Fri-Sat: $10 per hour, per table

Corn Hole:

  • $8.10 per hour

Darts

  • $8.10 per hour

Board Games: 

  • Free

Hours of Operation:

  • Mon:  3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Tues:  3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Wed:  3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Thurs:  3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
  • Fri:  3 .p.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Sat:  11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
  • Sun:  Closed for Christmas

Billards & Bowling is still hiring line cooks, bussers, hosts, servers and bartenders. You can email your resume to ResumesFortSmith@810bowling.com.

For more information, click here, or call 479-397-3243.

Related Articles

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device

To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.

Before You Leave, Check This Out