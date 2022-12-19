Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year.
Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m.
Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga and complimentary board games. They also serve food, beverages, and alcohol.
You can also reserve a lane for your party or even an event!
Pricing
Bowling:
- Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per person, per hour
- Fri– Sun: $10 per person, per hour
- Shoe rental: $4 per pair
Each lane can accommodate up to eight guests.
Billiards:
Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per hour, per table
Fri-Sat: $10 per hour, per table
Corn Hole:
- $8.10 per hour
Darts
- $8.10 per hour
Board Games:
- Free
Hours of Operation:
- Mon: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Tues: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Wed: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Thurs: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.
- Fri: 3 .p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Sat: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.
- Sun: Closed for Christmas
Billards & Bowling is still hiring line cooks, bussers, hosts, servers and bartenders. You can email your resume to ResumesFortSmith@810bowling.com.
For more information, click here, or call 479-397-3243.
