Billiards & Bowling set to open in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith is gaining a new entertainment spot set to open before the new year.

Billiards & Bowling is set to open in Fort Smith on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 3 p.m.

Other than billiards and bowling, they offer arcade games, darts, corn hole, Jenga and complimentary board games. They also serve food, beverages, and alcohol.

You can also reserve a lane for your party or even an event!

Pricing

Bowling:

Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per person, per hour

$8.10 per person, per hour Fri– Sun: $10 per person, per hour

$10 per person, per hour Shoe rental: $4 per pair

Each lane can accommodate up to eight guests.

Billiards :

Mon-Thurs: $8.10 per hour, per table

Fri-Sat: $10 per hour, per table

Corn Hole:

$8.10 per hour

Darts

$8.10 per hour

Board Games:

Free

Hours of Operation:

Mon : 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Tues : 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Wed : 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Thurs : 3 p.m. – 12 a.m.

: 3 p.m. – 12 a.m. Fri : 3 .p.m. – 1 a.m.

: 3 .p.m. – 1 a.m. Sat : 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

: 11 a.m. – 1 a.m. Sun: Closed for Christmas

Billards & Bowling is still hiring line cooks, bussers, hosts, servers and bartenders. You can email your resume to ResumesFortSmith@810bowling.com.

For more information, click here, or call 479-397-3243.

