Bill Schwyhart, former Northwest Arkansas auto dealer and real estate developer, has died

Bill Schwyhart, a prominent businessman, who helped shape the initial development of Rogers’ Pinnacle Hills interstate corridor, has died at 64.

ROGERS, Ark. — Bill Schwyhart, a prominent businessman, investor and real estate developer who helped shape the initial development of Rogers’ Pinnacle Hills interstate corridor, has died. He was 64.

According to his obituary, Schwyhart died Aug. 31 at his Dallas residence with his wife Carolyn and son Alex by his side. The obituary included no cause of death but a family spokesman told the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal that Schwyhart died as a result of terminal cancer.

Visitation will be held at Cross Church Pinnacle Hills in Rogers on Tuesday (Sept. 7) at 12:45 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. U.S. Rep. Steve Womack, R-Rogers, the city’s mayor from 1999 to 2010, will deliver the eulogy.