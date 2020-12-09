Bill honoring Vanessa Guillen set to be introduced on Sept. 16 in Washington D.C.

"The IamVanessaGuillen Bill is a BiPartisan Bill. It is NOT a political issue, it’s a human rights issue," Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam wrote.

The #IAmVanessaGuillen Bill is set to be introduced on Capitol Hill on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EST, according to a statement from the Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam.

The bill will allow active duty service members to file sexual harassment and assault claims to a third-party agency instead of through their chain of command.

She said the bill is lead by California Rep. Jackie Speier (D) and Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R).

"Last year Speier and Mullin also introduced and sponsored the SFC Richard Stayskal Military Medical Accountability Act that gives our military the right to pursue a claim if they are victims of medical malpractice, a basic right our military never had before," Khawam said.

Khawam said the bill is bipartisan and not a political issue.

"We all need this Bill to pass so we can help protect our men and women serving in the military," Khawam said. "Our soldiers deserve to have the same rights and protections we all have, especially since they are serving our country."

Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen's case has drawn international attention. She went missing on April 22. Her remains were found in June near the Leon River in Bell County.

The case created calls for systemic change in the military after Vanessa's family claimed she had been sexually harassed, but didn't report it to her superiors for fear of retaliation. Fort Hood said its investigation found no evidence to support the claims.

A federal criminal complaint filed reported that Spc. Aaron Robinson repeatedly hit Guillen with a hammer, killing her, at Fort Hood on April 22. She was then mutilated and burned in an attempt to dispose of the body with the help of his girlfriend, Cecily Aguilar, according to the affidavit.