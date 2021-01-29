Bill advances requiring abortion-seeking women to call helpline

Abortion providers would have to verify that the woman has received the offer and could face fines of up to $5,000 per abortion performed without compliance.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Women seeking an abortion in Arkansas would be required first to call a helpline where they would be provided information about alternatives and support services under a bill that passed the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee Thursday (Jan. 28).

Under HB 1195, the Every Mom Matters Act by Rep. Jim Dotson, R-Bentonville, women would be required to make a free phone call to a trained professional who would explain services available and offer to connect her directly to the services. Dotson said the phone call could be conducted in five minutes and would not require women to release personal information.

Abortion providers would have to verify that the woman has received the offer and could face fines of up to $5,000 per abortion performed without compliance. The verifying process would be set up by the Department of Health. The bill includes an auditing process that ultimately could lead to the facility’s license being revoked if more than 5% of records indicate noncompliance. It would not apply to a medical emergency.