Bikes, Blues & BBQ Main Stage to move to Baum-Walker Stadium for 2021 rally

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It's almost time for the loud roars of motorcycles to once again take over our area.

After canceling the 2020 rally due to the coronavirus pandemic, Bikes, Blues and BBQ is returning this September.

Bikes, Blues and BBQ is the world's largest charity motorcycle rally that benefits women, children, and the under-served members of the Northwest Arkansas community and has raised over $3 million in the past 20 years.

The rally is set for Sept. 22-25 and will bring just as many events as years past.

Something that rally-goers can expect to be different though is the location of the Main Stage. Usually, it's set up on Dickson Street, but this year riders will have to make their way to Baum-Walker Stadium to experience live music.

The Main Stage will be at the east parking lot of Baum-Walker Stadium located at 1255 S. Razorback Road, Fayetteville, AR. 72701.

According to the rally's Facebook page, the following artists will hit the stage during the event:

Wednesday, Sept. 22

5:30 p.m. - TBA

7:30 p.m. - Boston Mtn. Playboys

9:30 p.m. - Arkansause

Thursday, Sept. 23

4 p.m. - Gary Hutchison

5:30 p.m. - Early & Them

7:30 p.m. - The Nace Brothers

9:30 p.m. - The Mixtapes

Friday, Sept. 24

3 p.m. - Gary Hutchison

5 p.m. - Chris Cameron Band

7 p.m. - The Nace Brothers

9 p.m. - Honeyjack

10:45 p.m. - Tom Petty Tribute

Saturday, Sept. 25