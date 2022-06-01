Bikes, Blues, and BBQ moves annual rally to Rogers

The motorcycle rally has been a fall staple on Dickson Street in Fayetteville for more than 20 years.

ROGERS, Ark. — Officials with Bikes, Blues, and BBQ have announced the annual rally will be moved to Rogers for 2022.

The past two years, rally events have been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The University of Arkansas terminated its license agreement with organizers of the rally last year due to the surge in hospitalizations caused by COVID-19. That meant Baum-Walker Stadium could not be used as the event's main stage, and university parking lots could not be used for the rally.

This year's rally will be held Oct. 5-8.

"God willing, we will have a super cool event to make up for the lost ground over the last two years," said Tommy Sisemore, Bikes, Blues, and BBQ Executive Director.

Sisemore says they partnered with the Rogers-Lowell Chamber and it was time to tap into the more northern market since it is already a regional event. He says more information will come out in the next few weeks.

"It will be a good regional partnership but everyone in the region will still benefit from the impact," said Raymond Burns, CEO of the Rogers-Lowell Chamber.

Burns says Rogers has hotels, hospitals and dining that is "second to none." He says it's too early to tell where the main events will be held, but the city has the Convention Center, the AMP and a stage downtown that would be great for anything needed.

He says the chamber is glad to partner with an event like this that raises so much money for our local non-profits.

We are proud to announce our partnership with the City of Rogers and the Rogers-Lowell Chamber of Commerce. Stay tuned for more details. Posted by Bikes Blues and BBQ on Thursday, January 6, 2022