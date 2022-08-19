Bikes at the Bakery District event to be held in Fort Smith

Participants will meet at the Bakery District at 6 p.m. and depart by 6:30 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A bike ride event will be held on Friday, Aug. 19 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith.

Bikes at the Bakery District is a community bike ride activity for everyone in the community.

The bike ride will start at The Bakery District and go to the Fort Smith National Historic Site trail, to the Riverfront trail, along the Arkansas River levee and back. Participants will meet between 6-6:30 p.m. at The Bakery District and depart at 6:30 p.m.

The ride is estimated to be a little over four miles.

Fort Smith's bike share program, Ride 4 Smilies, will be available on-site with bikes to rent. To RSVP, click here.

Looking for some weekend fun? The first ever Bikes at the Bakery District event will be Friday, August 19, 2022! Bikes... Posted by City of Fort Smith, Arkansas on Friday, August 5, 2022

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device