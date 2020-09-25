Bikers still ride to Northwest Arkansas for smaller events despite Bikes Blues & BBQ being canceled

Even though the big rally was canceled this year because of COVID-19 that isn't stopping bikers from coming to the area.

ROGERS, Ark. — Bikes, Blues & BBQ may have been canceled this year because of COVID-19 but that didn’t stop the bikers from coming to Northwest Arkansas.

Bikers were making their way to The Rally off Exit 86 at Pig Trail Harley-Davidson all day Thursday (Sept.24).

Every year during Bikes, Blues & BBQ there is always an event at the dealership, so since many people were still wanting to come they put together a plan that was approved by the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) to still give bikers a rally, just on a smaller scale.

There are vendors, Harley-Davidson demo rides and of course bikes for sale.

General Manager Kyle Johnson says they are happy to be able to give bikers a small piece of the popular rally.

“We’ve spaced out our vendors farther than we normally would," Johnson said. "We’ve got half the vendors. We don’t have the music but we can still have the same style of atmosphere, so people can come and enjoy it."

Everyone is required to wear a mask if they can’t maintain the six feet social distance.

Jamie Miller and a group of friends rode their bikes almost 600 miles from Ames, Iowa. He says they had been planning on coming to the rally long before it was canceled.

“We heard it was cancelled, but it really didn’t make any difference with our plans," Miller said. "We were like, you know we are going anyway. We are going down to ride and support the local economy and let them know we aren’t scared of COVID."

The Grove Comedy Club in Lowell is preparing to host ‘Bikes with No Blues’ starting on Friday (Sept. 25).

Owner Bill Adams says they also have an approved plan by the ADH. He says they’ll have live music outside on the stage, comedy shows inside and several contests like wing and pie eating.

“We have enough room for about 3,000 people but we are limiting it to just 500 simply because we just want to make sure everyone has enough space that they can move around and have their own area that they can feel safe in,” Adams said.

Adams says he’s excited to be able to host the event where they will be donating proceeds to Veterans’ charities and the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank.

“Their intent is to actually come out and support local businesses, they aren’t looking to go to corporate places and have corporate events," he said. "They reached out to find places that had space that could host them and also at the same time supporting a local business."