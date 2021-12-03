BikeNWA joins nationwide bicycle matching program

Bentonville nonprofit BikeNWA recently announced it has joined a nationwide program that matches those with a bicycle to donate to someone who needs one.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville nonprofit BikeNWA recently announced it has joined a nationwide program that matches those with a bicycle to donate to someone who needs one.

Bike Match is a program started by New York-based nonprofit Transportation Alternatives.

Paxton Roberts, executive director for BikeNWA, said for years it has received inquiries from people needing bicycles who couldn’t afford one. Also, he said the COVID-19 pandemic has affected public transportation as buses have reduced capacity and people have been reluctant to ride because of the enclosed spaces.

“Now more than ever, having a means of transportation can have a huge impact on it being possible for workers to travel to essential jobs, doctor’s appointments or even the grocery store,” Roberts said. “Bikes are an important part of increasing transportation equity. As much progress has been made in Northwest Arkansas toward building out the bicycle and pedestrian network, we have a long way to go to increasing the diversity of users.”