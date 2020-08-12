Big Whiskey's to open Fayetteville location

The newest Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant and Bar will be in the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center, a short five-minute drive from the University of Arkansas.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar has found its sweet spot in Northwest Arkansas.

Shane Miller, franchise owner and operator, found initial success in Bentonville before signing a three-store expansion agreement with Big Whiskey’s in late 2019.

Miller recently opened his second location in Siloam Springs to incredible enthusiasm and sales and is now announcing his third Northwest Arkansas location set to open in Fayetteville in January.

The newest Big Whiskey’s will be in the Evelyn Hills Shopping Center, a short five-minute drive from the University of Arkansas.

Construction is fully underway as crews work to transform the old East Buffet location.

The revamped space will feature a signature Big Whiskey’s patio, custom-built bar, a new kitchen and plenty of dining space, including a private dining room that will seat fifty people to be known as “The Flag Room,” a nod to the brand’s authentically American persona.

Big Whiskey’s takes pride in its “Community First” approach, one of the initial selling points for Miller when he signed his first franchise agreement in 2016.

“I moved to the area after college twelve years ago and immediately felt at home. I have been fortunate to start my family and businesses here, we love the community and are honored to keep growing the Big Whiskey’s brand here,” said Miller.

Big Whiskey’s regularly hosts “Community Give Back Nights”, nights when a percentage of proceeds are donated directly to community groups who sign up to participate.

Additionally, Big Whiskey’s regularly supports Boys & Girls Club of Benton County, Children's Safety Center of Washington County, American Heart Association, American Diabetes Association and Down Syndrome Connection of NWA.

Big Whiskey’s currently employs more than eighty people between its two Northwest Arkansas stores.

Seventy more jobs are expected to be added with the addition of the Fayetteville location. Big Whiskey’s Fayetteville is currently hiring for all positions.

In addition to a wide-ranging whiskey selection and its Celebrated Bar menu, Big Whiskey’s boasts an extensive menu featuring bold, flavorful plates and great choices for lunch, happy hour, dinner and late-night.