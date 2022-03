The Big Dam Bridge will be closed to all traffic from for a routine bridge inspection on March 14-18.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Officials announced the Big Dam Bridge, across Murray Lock and Dam, will be closed to all traffic from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on March 14-18 for a routine bridge inspection.

Security gates at each of the bridge approaches will be closed and locked during the inspections.

Officials at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are asking for the public’s cooperation until the work is complete.