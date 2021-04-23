Bielema and Razorback Foundation agree to final payment

The Razorback Foundation and former Arkansas Head Football Coach Bret Bielema announced a settlement this afternoon.

The Razorback Foundation will pay the former head hog a final payment of just more than 3.5 million dollars.

Bielema has agreed to release the foundation from 3.85 million dollars.

The two sides have been wrapped up in lawsuits which will now all be dismissed.

Bielema was fired by the university in 2017. He's spent the last three years coaching in the NFL and is now the new head coach at the University of Illinois.

Ultimately he'll receive just more than 8 million dollars of the original nearly 12 million agreed upon from the razorback foundation.

Both sides wished each other well in a joint statement released today.

“We believe the resolution of this matter is in the best interest of the Razorback Foundation and our membership,” said Scott Varady, Executive Director of the Razorback Foundation. “We wish Coach Bielema and his family the best moving forward.”