Bid waiting approval from ARDOT for I-49 and Wedington interchange improvements

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — The Arkansas Department of Transportation received a lone bid on Thursday (Nov. 5) for the Interstate 49 and Wedington Drive interchange project.

The proposed construction plan looks to reduce traffic in the area.

Manhattan Road and Bridge Company out of Tulsa, Oklahoma, bid $37.8 million for the project.

Dave Parker with the Arkansas Department of Transportation said that bid will first go to ARDOT Director Lorie Tudor for approval and then to the Arkansas Highway Commission on December 9th.

Parker said if the bid receives approval, work on the interchange will begin soon after. The proposed plan would include a loop ramp for drivers traveling east on Wedington Drive going on to I-49 Northbound and wider lanes.

“That area is like a lot of areas in Northwest Arkansas,” Parker said. “It is seeing a lot of good growth and with that comes more need for ways to get around.”

Parker said this interchange project is funded by the current half-cent sales tax that was set to expire in 2023, but Arkansas voters decided to keep the tax indefinitely by passing “Issue One” this election.

