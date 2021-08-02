Beyond unemployment insurance, Arkansas Secretary of Commerce focused on broadband, jobs pipeline

In his state of the state speech, Gov. Asa Hutchinson called on state lawmakers to put another $30 million towards broadband expansion in rural Arkansas.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston is juggling a lot these days: unemployment insurance, broadband expansion, a spate of bills at the legislature, and efforts to keep economic development projects funneling in the state.

Preston gave a wide-ranging interview with Talk Business & Politics last week.

He was at the state capitol on Thursday to speak against a bill by Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, that would prohibit Arkansas from having an economic development office in China.

The state closed its office last summer, but keeps a U.S.-based consultant on contract for Asian representation.

The bill failed in the Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Preston said he understands Garner’s concerns.

“Do we need to be doing business with the Communist Party of China? You know, we’re looking beyond that. Our contract is again, with a U.S. citizen, who has ties in China, so this is about opening doors and building relationships and making it easier to do trade,” he said.