Bethel Heights residents say they are happy to see progress with sewage issues after being annexed to Springdale

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. — From an isolated small town to being part of Springdale, many living in Bethel Heights are happy to see progress on issues in their city.

Bethel Heights residents voted earlier this month to annex into the larger city next door. The decision was based on a sewage disposal issue that affected a few of the residents for years. Since then, changes have been made.

For the Bowen family, they had been repeatedly devastated by sewage being drained through their property. They led the group asking for consolidation. Within a week of the vote, they told 5NEWS the City of Springdale came out and began cleaning the field behind their house and patching up a large ditch that would flow the runoff into their yard.

“We were expecting them to take over and do a good job and get things cleaned up around here, " Kevin Bowen said. "And they even had a meeting here Tuesday night over at the pavilion and let us ask questions, and that’s more than we’ve ever gotten from Bethel Heights.”