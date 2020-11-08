Annexation: Voters to decide on whether Bethel Heights will join Springdale

It's election day in Northwest Arkansas where voters will decide the fate for one local town.

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. — Election day is underway, and Bethel Heights could become part of Springdale if approved by voters.

Voters in Benton and Washington County will place their ballots to decide the fate of Bethel Heights, which is located in Benton County. Most of Springdale is located in Washington County though, so elections are taking place in both areas.

Voting started this morning at 7:30 a.m and ends at tonight at 7:30 p.m.

Bethel Heights annexation conversation began over a sewage issue which many residents hope will be resolved if consolidated into a bigger city. While some residents living in Bethel Heights say they enjoy the small-town feeling and want it to stay how it is.

Kim Dennison with the Benton County Election Commission says, either way, showing up and casting your vote is important.

“Your opinion always matters so if you don’t get out there and vote you are letting everyone else decide the outcome of an election so make sure you get out there and let your voice be heard," Dennison told 5NEWS.