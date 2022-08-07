Best Friends Life Saving Center waving adoption fees on National Kitten Day

Adoptions fees for all kittens will be waived Sunday at Best Friends Lifesaving Center.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Lifesaving Center (BFLC) is celebrating National Kitten Day this Sunday, July 10 by waiving adoption fees at their center on 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville.

BFLC needs the most help as kitten season is in place. Kitten season is the time of year when unspayed female cats have most of their kittens. It reaches its peak in the summer and generally stretches from May to November. Newborn kittens are among the most at-risk animals entering shelters according to BFLC.

BFLC says around 355,000 dogs and cats were killed in shelters in 2021 just because they didn’t have safe places to call home. Nearly 70% of them were cats and kittens.

If you would like to adopt a kitten you can visit the Best Friends Lifesaving Center where adoption fees for all kittens will be waived on Sunday from noon to 4 p.m.

All pets are fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped. You can view them online by clicking here.

