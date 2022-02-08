Best Friends Animal Society shares tips on how to celebrate International Dog Day

Best Friends shares tips for all dog personalities and tips on how to help dogs in need.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — August 26th is International Dog Day! Best Friends Animal Society offers tips on how to celebrate with your dog and how to help dogs in need.

Best Friends offers the following tips to show dogs some appreciation:

For the Beauty Hound: Give your dog a spa day at the groomer with a luxurious bath and blowout.

For The Social Butterfly: Plan a play date at a local doggy daycare or take a trip to a local dog park or dog-friendly beach.

For the Adventure Seeker: Head to a fun spot for a long walk such as a beautiful mountain trail.

For the Sophisticate (AKA: Seniors): Dine al fresco at a restaurant that offers canine-friendly cuisine.

For the Gourmand: Try making a barkcuterie board of all the tasty yet healthy things your dog will enjoy.

For the Supermodel: Go beyond the usual selfie and book a professional photography session for pictures that you’ll treasure forever.

For those interested in helping dogs, Best Friends recommends the following:

Adopt Don’t Shop: Consider adopting a dog from a local shelter or rescue, especially a large breed. From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, many shelters are at capacity with dogs over 40 pounds awaiting a second chance at a new life.

From huskies to shepherds, terriers to mutts, many shelters are at capacity with dogs over 40 pounds awaiting a second chance at a new life. Foster : Fostering is a great way to make a big impact in a short amount of time. You provide the home and the love, while shelters and rescues provide the food, supplies, medical care, and anything else you need while the dog is in your care.

: Fostering is a great way to make a big impact in a short amount of time. You provide the home and the love, while shelters and rescues provide the food, supplies, medical care, and anything else you need while the dog is in your care. Volunteer: Spend time at a local shelter or rescue to walk and socialize dogs. The more exercise and care a dog has during their shelter stay can often mean the difference in behaviors that will help him or her find a potential adopter.

Spend time at a local shelter or rescue to walk and socialize dogs. The more exercise and care a dog has during their shelter stay can often mean the difference in behaviors that will help him or her find a potential adopter. Donate: Give to your favorite animal welfare organization. Check their website for donation links or wish lists that highlight the most needed supplies.

Give to your favorite animal welfare organization. Check their website for donation links or wish lists that highlight the most needed supplies. Re-share: Repost, share, Tweet. By spreading the word about a special dog in need on your social media channels you may help a dog find his/her home. Plus, you may inspire others to do it as well.

