Pet adoption fees will be only $25 at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center from Nov. 3-7 in Bentonville.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville will be hosting an MVP (Most Valuable Pet) adoption promotion this week.

From Nov. 3-7 all adoptions will only be $25. Pets come spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

Best Friends Animal Society will host the promotion from 12-4 p.m. at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center located at 210 Prairie Lane.