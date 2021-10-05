Best Friends Animal Society hosting open house in Bentonville

You can meet shelter animals, donate pet food and learn more about the organization at the event on Friday, Oct. 8.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Best Friends Animal Society is hosting an open house at its lifesaving center in Bentonville.

The event will take place 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, at the Best Friends Lifesaving Center located at 210 Prairie Lane in Bentonville.

You can get the chance to meet some of the shelter's current residents, learn about the work the center does in Northwest Arkansas and its goal of "No-Kill 2025."

The organization is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.

The family-friendly event also includes:

Animals available for foster and adoption

A pet food pantry donation drive

Updates on the Pet Resource Center (opening in 2022)

Kid-friendly pet toy crafts

Volunteer and foster information and sign-ups

A screening of The Champions at 7 p.m.: The Champions is an inspirational story about the pit bulls rescued from the brutal fighting ring of former Atlanta Falcon’s star quarterback Michael Vick, and those who risked it all to save them, despite pressure from PETA and The Humane Society to euthanize the dogs. It is a story of second chances, redemption and hope. This uplifting documentary takes us on a journey about much more than just dogs—about prejudice, being misunderstood, the power of resilience, and the significance of the relationship we as humans have with animals. Featuring the work of Best Friends Animal Society.

Best Friends has been working for three years in Northwest Arkansas and leads the NWA PAW coalition.

Best Friends has been working on the ground in Northwest Arkansas for three years and leads the NWA PAW coalition.

The organization was founded in 1984 and is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 347,000.