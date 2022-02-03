Best Friends Animal Society awards $120,000 to local groups

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Best Friends Animal Society awarded grants to local animal welfare organizations that will fund 12 projects that will positively impact 5,000 pets.
More than $120,000 was awarded to the Northwest Arkansas Partnership for Animal Welfare (NWA PAW) organization, which uses public and private partnerships to build and sustain a no-kill community.
NWA PAW is made up of 36 partner organizations that bring together animal experts that lead in local lifesaving work, including programs for spay/neuter, community cats, adoptions and transfers.
The full list of grant recipients and amounts include:
- Animal League of Washington County: $6,400
- Fayetteville Animal Services: $5,000
- Friends of Prairie Grove Pound: $5,000
- Good Shepherd Humane Society: $14,800
- Humane Society for Animals: $20,000
- Humane Society of the Ozarks: $7,500
- Mew Cat Rescue: $10,000
- Washington County Animal Shelter: $18,750
- I’m Your Huckleberry: $15,000
- Big Paws of the Ozarks: $10,000
- Taysia Blue Husky & Malamute Rescue: $8,550
- Pit Ridge Rescue: $2,250
Since the formation of NWA PAW, over $350,000 has been granted to group members for continuing education, community assistance, wellness, spay/neuter and other projects.
“These grants will support their efforts by funding various programs such as medical voucher programs for pet owners, veterinarian services, including low-cost spay/neuter surgeries and vaccinations, training, pet identification initiatives and facility upgrades," said Jackie Roach, Executive Director, Best Friends Animal Society in Northwest Arkansas.
