Berryville High School Senior named as victim in fatal Carroll County car crash

Arkansas State Police name Matthew Hausman, a senior at Berryville High School, as the victim of fatal a car crash that happened in Carroll County on Sunday, May 15.

Example video title will go here for this video

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — A Berryville High School senior was named as the victim in a fatal car accident that took place Sunday night, May 15.

Arkansas State Police say 18-year-old Matthew Jay Hausman was driving down County Road 601 in Carroll County when he lost control of the vehicle. The Police say the car went off the left side of the road, hit a tree and left the car overturned on its top.

Hausman was enrolled to attend North Arkansas College in Harrison and would've been a NAC pioneer in the fall.

Laura Cisco, Hausman's mother, says her son was interested in a variety of things like computers, music and gaming, whether it was playing or creating them. She says Matthew loved stories, mythology and wordplay, including puns. She says her son was creative with food and drinks, enjoying making new flavors but most of all her son loved helping people.

The Berryville School District expressed its condolences as it shared the news on Facebook and offered students and staff counseling if needed.

Matthew Hausman's obituary is available online with the option to share memories of Matthew through photos or videos, make a donation in Matthew's name, or plant a tree in his memory.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.