Bentonville's First Friday to be held this weekend

Downtown Bentonville Inc. (DBI) will be holding the First Friday event on Sept. 3. DBI says it will use a different approach this time, keeping the best interest of public health in mind.

The First Friday Community Concert will feature live music, food trucks, and snacks.

There will be enough space for attendees to remain socially distanced across Bentonville Square, and food trucks will be spread out across downtown to limit lines for food. There will only be half of the usual amount of vendors for a traditional First Friday.

“This won’t be a traditional First Friday. In the best interest of public health, we’re mirroring this event after other outdoor concerts in the region that have been held safely throughout the summer,” said Andrew Heath, Executive Director of DBI “We encourage the community to enjoy live music, spread out and experience our entire downtown, from Crystal Bridges to the Bentonville Square to 8th Street Market.”

Vendors will be required to wear face masks and will be limited to hands-on activities at the booths. Any activity that requires children to gather in small spaces, such as inflatable slides and bounce houses, will not be allowed at the event.

A walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be available at 105 S Main Street. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. No ID, insurance cards, or reservations are required to receive the Pfizer vaccine.