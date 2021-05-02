Bentonville woman and stroke survivor talks National Wear Red Day

Friday (Feb. 5) you'll see people wearing a lot of red for National Wear Red Day including a Bentonville woman and stroke survivor.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — February is National Heart Month and a time to highlight the leading killer of women in America, cardiovascular disease.

Keturah J. White was working as an emergency services dispatcher one day when she suddenly suffered a series of strokes.

“I was actually working fireside and was trying to save someone’s life when I got the worst headache of my life," White said.

According to the American Heart Association, despite the devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, heart disease remains the leading cause of death for women in the U.S.

“One in three women will lose their life to heart disease and stroke and that’s too many," said Serena Munns, Executive Director for American Heart Association of NWA and the River Valley.

Heart disease does not see age or a person’s skin color and can impact both men and women anywhere, at any time.

“I was 26 at the time so that does not just go together. I honestly thought that I had a brain tumor like my mother," White said.

That’s why it’s important to be aware of your health and know your numbers like blood pressure and cholesterol.

“It’s okay to get checked out. It’s okay to have a conversation with your doctor and to make yourself a priority," Munns said.

There are things you can do to help prevent heart disease like become active and maintain a healthy, balanced diet.

For White, she’s going to continue to be fearless in her fight.

“Make sure you advocate for yourself. Especially women because sometimes we’re not quite listening to at times, and you know yourself and you know your body,” she said