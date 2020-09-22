Bentonville West senior dies in car crash

A Bentonville West senior has died following a car crash on Monday.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville West High School announced that a senior died in a car crash on Monday (Sept. 22).

The student has been identified as Oliver “Oa” Doctorello.

Please pray for our team - the wrestlers, coaches, and parents, both past and present - as well as our school and... Posted by Bentonville West Wrestling on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

Leslee Wright with Bentonville Public Schools released the following message about his death:

Words fail us today but we’re united in loving support. Our counselors are prepared to care for our students and staff as they process this pain. Please lift up Oliver’s family, in prayer, as they grieve this immeasurable loss.

5NEWS is working to gather details about the crash.