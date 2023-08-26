Away game for Bentonville West suspended after spectator reportedly had a gun

According to police, the suspect managed to get away from them, but the weapon was recovered.

TULSA, Okla. — The Friday night Bentonville West football game in Tulsa against Booker T Washington was suspended in the fourth quarter after a person was seen with a gun, officials confirm.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, during the game, a suspect described as being around 16 years old, 5'6" - 5'8” tall, and weighing between 135 and 155 pounds, was seen brandishing a pistol in a crowd of students.

“The suspect was seen lunging with his shirt tail pulled up, brandishing a tan pistol. This act scared the crowd, and everyone began running away from the suspect, causing a brief stampede,” TPD said.

The suspect fled the area, with Tulsa Public Schools officers in pursuit. “At some point, the pistol was dropped and recovered by TPS. However, the suspect hopped the fence into Town Square and vanished from the view of TPS Police.”

Officials say there weren't any known injuries.

The game was suspended with over 7 minutes left in the 4th quarter. Bentonville West had just kicked a field goal when the crowd dispersed, and the game was decided 35-24, with BW as the winner over Booker T. Washington.

