Bentonville to host drive-thru tree giveaway

The goal of the annual tree giveaway is to promote a healthier environment and increase the city's tree canopy and physical appearance.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The City of Bentonville will be hosting its annual Fall Tree Giveaway on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The City does an annual giveaway in an effort to increase the city's tree canopy, promote a healthier environment and improve the city's physical appearance and visual character.

The trees are only offered to Bentonville residents who live within city limits. The limit is one tree per residential address and ommercial properties are not eligible to receive a tree.

You can pre-register online to receive a tree. Officials say this helps verify residency ahead of time and reserve your tree for pickup. These reservations are not guaranteed to give you the tree you selected and are subject to change. Those who could not register online can go to the event with an ID and Bentonville utility bill, and a selection of trees will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The drive-thru event will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the City of Bentonville's Municipal Complex located at 3200 SW Municipal Drive.

Instructions for the drive-thru are found below:

Follow the tree giveaway signs.

At the pickup area, indicate to the volunteer if you did or did not pre-register.

You will be asked to drive through to the area with the extra trees.

Wait in your vehicle until indicated by a volunteer it's ok to get out.

Show a volunteer your ID and City of Bentonville utility bill.

Frequently asked questions:

Do you keep a waiting list for trees? No, but keep checking back because trees open up as the list is reviewed. It takes several days to review the signup.

Can a family member or friend pick up my trees for me? Yes, simply indicate on your signup or contact the event coordinator.

Can I pick up my trees before or after the event? No

Can you hold my tree for me after the giveaway is over? No

Can I trade my pre-reserved tree for a different tree species at the event? No