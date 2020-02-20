x
Skip Navigation

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

local

Bentonville Schools Superintendent receives extension

The Bentonville Schools Board of Education agreed to a one-year contract extension with Superintendent Debbie Jones.
Credit: Bentonville School District
The Bentonville Schools Board of Education agrees to one-year contract extension for Superintendent Dr. Debbie Jones.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Schools Board of Education extended Superintendent Debbie Jones' contract through at least 2023.

On Thursday (Feb. 20) the school released a statement saying they School Board of Education approved a one-year extension for Jones. In addition to employment extension, Jones will receive an added 1% compensation increase. 

"Dr. Jones is a thoughtfully progressive leader who demonstrates integrity in all she does," said Eric White, Bentonville Schools Board of Education President. "I'm proud of her past work and am confident Bentonville Schools will continue to set the bar under her guidance."

Jones became the Bentonville Superintendent in July 2016. Before that Jones served as Assistant Commissioner for Learning Services at the Arkansas Department of Education. 

Jones also held the position of Assistant Superintendent for the Bryant School District for seven years after being principal at Bryant High School.  