Bentonville Schools Superintendent receives extension

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Schools Board of Education extended Superintendent Debbie Jones' contract through at least 2023.

On Thursday (Feb. 20) the school released a statement saying they School Board of Education approved a one-year extension for Jones. In addition to employment extension, Jones will receive an added 1% compensation increase.

"Dr. Jones is a thoughtfully progressive leader who demonstrates integrity in all she does," said Eric White, Bentonville Schools Board of Education President. "I'm proud of her past work and am confident Bentonville Schools will continue to set the bar under her guidance."

Jones became the Bentonville Superintendent in July 2016. Before that Jones served as Assistant Commissioner for Learning Services at the Arkansas Department of Education.