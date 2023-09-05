Bentonville High School baseball player dies after fall off bluff

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz fell off a bluff near Eureka Springs.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — The Bentonville High School baseball team along with family and friends of Stephon Gryskiewicz are mourning the loss of his life after a tragic fall on Beaver Lake.

“We're amazed at the lives he's touched. So we'll miss him. But his legacy will live on through the people he's touched,” said Jan Gryskiewicz, Stephon's mother.

Stephon Gryskiewicz died less than two weeks before his graduation from Bentonville High School. He played baseball and had signed to play with Eastern Oklahoma State College this upcoming school year.

“It's every parent's nightmare to have your son so close to graduation and to be tragically taken. So it's been very hard. But we believe in the Lord, we know God is in control,” she said.

Jan Gryskiewicz says her son had great faith and she’s thankful knowing he’s safe in heaven where they will see him again.

“Stephon was all about bling and 'drip,' he called it. He loves to dress up. He's walking in a place with streets of gold. Loving it. He's with the great people that went before him. He's a great baseball player so I said he got called up to the real big league,” she said.

Tony Woodie was Stephon’s cousin and says he spent almost every minute with him for the last two years but the two have always been close. He plans on honoring Stephon by still going ahead and playing baseball for Eastern Oklahoma State College where the two would’ve been teammates and roommates. He says Stephon had a big heart and cared about everyone.

"He lived life to the fullest. And that's one thing I can tell everyone proudly that he never had any regrets. He lived life to the fullest and he did everything that made him happy. Never did anything to make him sad,” Woodie said.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw Gryskiewicz fall off of a bluff in the North Dam Site Lake Area near Eureka Springs on May 6.

Emergency response teams including Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, Grassy Knob Fire Department, Eureka Springs EMS and Air Evacuation were dispatched to the area after receiving the call notifying them about Gryskiewicz's fall, according to officials.

Due to the terrain and lack of a trail to the ledge, Gryskiewicz had to initially be reached by boat. He was then taken to land for transport to the hospital where he later died.

Carroll County Sheriff Daniel Klatt says that during the investigation it was determined that Gryskiewicz fell approximately 50 feet off of the bluff and sustained severe injuries to the back of his head.

No foul play is suspected in Gryskiewicz's death.

On Monday, May 7, the Bentonville High School baseball team posted on Facebook, "It is with heavy heart" that the team "mourns the loss of our Teammate and Friend Stephon Gryskiewicz."

Please keep Stephon’s family in your thoughts and prayers.

The Gryskiewicz family appreciates the love and support they have gotten from the community, and they’ve loved hearing stories about their son. The family will be having a viewing at First Baptist Church Bentonville on Friday, May 12 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The burial will be private, but they are having a celebration of life service on Saturday at 11 a.m. also at the church.

