Bentonville High School baseball player dies after fall off bluff

According to the Caroll County Sheriff's Office, Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz fell off a bluff near Eureka Springs.

CARROLL COUNTY, Ark. — Bentonville High School student Stephon Dante Gryskiewicz died from severe injuries sustained after he fell from a bluff on Beaver Lake.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, witnesses saw Gryskiewicz fall off of a bluff in the North Dam Site Lake Area near Eureka Springs on May 6.

Emergency response teams including Carroll County Sheriff’s Deputies, Grassy Knob Fire Department, Eureka Springs EMS and Air Evacuation were dispatched to the area after receiving the call notifying them about Gryskiewicz's fall, according to officials.

Due to the terrain and lack of a trail to the ledge, Gryskiewicz had to initially be reached by boat.

He was then taken to land for transport to the hospital where he later died.

Carroll County Sheriff Daniel Klatt says that during the investigation it was determined that Gryskiewicz fell approximately 50 feet off of the bluff and sustained severe injuries to the back of his head.

No foul play is suspected in Gryskiewicz's death.

On Monday, May 7, the Bentonville High School baseball team posted on Facebook, "It is with heavy heart" that the team "mourns the loss of our Teammate and Friend Stephon Gryskiewicz."

