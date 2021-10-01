Bentonville startup Ox wins pitch competition at Groceryshop 2021 in Las Vegas

Bentonville tech startup Ox was selected as the pitch winner during the competition in Las Vegas.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — What happens in Las Vegas, as the old saying goes, is supposed to stay there. But we’re happy to share this news.

Judges selected Bentonville tech startup Ox as the pitch competition winner at Groceryshop 2021 held Sept. 18-21 at Mandalay Bay.

Groceryshop is a leading U.S. event for the retail, grocery and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. This year’s conference featured more than 150 CEOs and over 200 speakers. The theme was the sudden transformation in the retail environment since the outbreak of COVID-19, focusing on technology and innovation in CPG, food and grocery. Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen delivered the opening keynote.

Charu Thomas is Ox’s founder and CEO. She started the company in 2019 as an engineering undergraduate and researcher at the Georgia Institute of Technology.