Bentonville startup launches new water brand with unique bottle design

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville native Doug Batie, co-founder, and CEO of GEN Z Water, recently introduced an aluminum water bottle with a unique design that he hopes will be a respite from the pandemic, economic hardships and recent presidential election.

Batie, Erin Campbell and Neil Mellers, all of Bentonville, co-founded GEN Z Water in April 2020. In March, the company started to sell its bottled water online and at area grocery and convenience stores.

“The interesting thing about the water category [is] it’s literally one of the most competitive categories out there in — excuse the pun — a highly saturated category, surrounded by some key competitors in the space,” Batie said. “Oftentimes, where there’s a lot of crowd and noise, there’s also a lot of opportunity.”