x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

Local News

Bentonville startup launches new water brand with unique bottle design

Bentonville native Doug Batie, co-founder, and CEO of GEN Z Water, recently introduced an aluminum water bottle with a unique design.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville native Doug Batie, co-founder, and CEO of GEN Z Water, recently introduced an aluminum water bottle with a unique design that he hopes will be a respite from the pandemic, economic hardships and recent presidential election.

Batie, Erin Campbell and Neil Mellers, all of Bentonville, co-founded GEN Z Water in April 2020. In March, the company started to sell its bottled water online and at area grocery and convenience stores.

“The interesting thing about the water category [is] it’s literally one of the most competitive categories out there in — excuse the pun — a highly saturated category, surrounded by some key competitors in the space,” Batie said. “Oftentimes, where there’s a lot of crowd and noise, there’s also a lot of opportunity.”

To read more about this story please visit our content partner, Talk Business & Politics.

Related Articles