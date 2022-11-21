Bentonville skating rink opens for winter

The Rink at Lawrence Plaza opened to ice skaters Nov 19 through Feb 12.

BENTONVILLE, Ark — The ice rink at Lawrence Plaza opened to ice skaters through the winter.

Bentonville Recreation Specialist Jesse Barrett explains that after Bentonville's lighting of the square, many people's attention went to Lawrence Plaza. It marked the start of operations for the skating rink.

"It's just a great time. Everyone's having fun out here skating," said Barrett. "Enjoy the rink, it's a great holiday season, and we just love to show that and give this back to the community as a gift to them to come out and have a good time skating."

While Lawrence Plaza has an ice-skating rink during the winter, it serves as a splash pad during the summer.

The price is $7 per skate session which includes skate rental. They also offer private party options on Saturdays and Sundays.

“We just hope this is a great point for people to stop by on their way touring through the square whether they live here and haven't really experienced Bentonville, or are coming from hours away to experience our town,” said Barrett.

You can visit the city's website to reserve tickets and more information about the rink.

