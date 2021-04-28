Bentonville Schools: Road conditions may prevent some buses from taking students home

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Bentonville Schools have sent an alert out to parents letting them know they may have to pick their child up from school today due to flash flooding on roadways caused by the downpour of rain.

Parents & Guardians,

We do intend to transport students by bus this afternoon but should a road prove to be impassable, the bus driver will not attempt to deliver your child. Instead, you’ll receive a phone call directing you to your child’s school. Your bus driver will return your child to his/her school where a school administrator will be waiting. We ask that you pick up your student as soon as you can should you receive such a communication.

If your child has any scheduled school event tonight and you feel it's unsafe to travel, please exercise caution and stay home. Your child will be excused due to inclement weather.

Thank you for helping us keep your student safe today.