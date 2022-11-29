Bentonville Schools respond to lawsuit after kindergartener left on hot bus

The lawsuit claims a kindergartener in the Bentonville School District was left on a school bus in 90-degree heat for hours. The district is now claiming "immunity."

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School District has responded to a lawsuit claiming several members of the district staff and the school board are responsible for neglecting a five-year-old after he was left on a school bus for hours.

This stems from an incident in September 2022 when a Thomas Jefferson Elementary kindergartener was left alone on a school bus in a bus yard for hours, in 90-degree heat.

According to a lawsuit filed by the child's parents, the student had been stuck on the bus sweating profusely and eventually urinated on himself, crying out for his parents.

The child allegedly boarded the bus at 6:15 a.m. that morning and his mother received a call from Jason Salmons, the Transportation Director for the Bentonville School District, at 11:01 a.m. "telling her that somehow [student's name] had not unloaded from the bus and could be found at the transportation yard."

Once the child was found, the lawsuit alleges that the school did not call 911, so his mother took him to the emergency room for a full medical exam. There they found indications of dehydration. The lawsuit also claims the child now has psychological problems stemming from the incident, and his parents have to drive him to school since he won't get back on a bus.

The driver of the bus that day was reportedly Jodi Cunningham, who was a Route System Specialist filling in as a driver. Cunningham is one of the defendants listed in the lawsuit.

The district released a response to the lawsuit denying parts of its allegations and claiming the school has liability insurance giving them "immunity."

However, the child's parents argue that it's the same liability insurance that should cover the damages they claim the district is responsible for, not make them immune to the responsibility.

"There exists liability insurance policies that cover the negligent acts of the Bentonville School District," the lawsuit says.

In response, the district says it admits "there exists a certain policy of liability insurance issued by The Cincinnati Insurance Company."

Several new policies have now gone into effect following the incident. The district will now call any kindergarten through sixth-grade parent or guardian by 10 a.m. if their child has not been accounted for at school.

A second security check is also now required when a school bus reaches its final destination.

