Bentonville School teachers staff to receive bonuses this year

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville Schools Board of Education has unanimously approved the reallocation of $1.6 million to fund teacher and staff bonuses.

The bonus represents a 1.2% payout of the employee’s annual contract, not to exceed $1,000. The lump-sum bonus will appear on the employee’s Dec. 17 paycheck.

“When you go into our schools, you don’t see a defeated work force. Their chins are up and they’re strong. They don’t do this work for a bonus payout, but I’m honored we are able to provide it. This bonus is a small portion of what they deserve right now,” said Eric White, President of the Bentonville Schools Board of Education.

While some budgets, such as custodial, have increased in the District, others, such as substitute teacher pay, have decreased. The District also recently came in under budget in its planning of the 13th elementary school by $2.7 million.