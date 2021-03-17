Bentonville School Board votes to continue mask mandate for students

In a 6-1 vote, the school board has decided that Bentonville students will be required to continue wearing masks, regardless of the state's decision.

In a 6-1 vote, the school board has decided that Bentonville students will be required to continue wearing masks for the remainder of the school year, regardless of the state's decision.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is said to consider lifting the state mask mandate on March 31, 2021, provided the COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates are in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health recommendations.

