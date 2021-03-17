x
Bentonville School Board votes to continue mask mandate for students

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Bentonville School Board voted Tuesday (March 16) to continue having students wear face masks until the end of this school year.

In a 6-1 vote, the school board has decided that Bentonville students will be required to continue wearing masks for the remainder of the school year, regardless of the state's decision.

Governor Asa Hutchinson is said to consider lifting the state mask mandate on March 31, 2021, provided the COVID-19 infection and hospitalization rates are in accordance with Arkansas Department of Health recommendations. 

Watch both the task force meeting and the board of education meeting live streams at www.youtube.com/c/BentonvilleSchools/live

Many area schools have also been holding discussions regarding COVID-19 safety

