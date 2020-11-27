Bentonville Salvation Army serves Thanksgiving meals and hope

More than 100 meals were picked up or delivered to community members.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — The Salvation Army in Bentonville had to change things up this year for the Thanksgiving holiday, but dozens of people were still able to enjoy a nice warm meal.

Salvation Army Shelter Director, Danny Camarillo, said “A lot of people have been confined to their homes, unable to go anywhere, and they spend a lot of time alone. “I think it gives people hope to know that someone is still reaching out and someone’s there to help them get through this difficult time.”

Typically, the Thanksgiving meal is served to not only residents, but also community members in need, but this year the Bentonville location was open to residents only because of COVID-19.

Volunteers helped distribute more than 100 meals to people in the Bentonville community today.

“The Salvation Army is here to serve the community and that we are here 24/7 and we will always be here and our goal is just to provide assistance with whatever needs people may have and also to provide hope and that’s something that can go a long way,” said Camarillo.