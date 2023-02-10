Bentonville ranks high in USA Today poll for small-town adventure

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The city of Bentonville is one spot away from being named USA Today's Best Small Town for Adventure.
Known as the "mountain biking capital of the world", Bentonville earned its spot on the 2023 Readers' Choice Awards' leaderboard with its unique location in the midst of the Ozarks mountains, famed biking trails and scenic lakes.
USA Today describes the Northwest Arkansas town as being "filled with adrenaline-inducing adventures", especially with unique hiking trails located in the city and throughout nearby state parks.
The city of Savanna in Illinois currently sits at the top of the leaderboard, with North Conway in New Hampshire in third place.
Voting for the Best Small Town for Adventure category ends on Monday, Feb. 10 and the winner will be announced on Feb. 24.
