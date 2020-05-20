Bentonville Public Schools to offer virtual classes this fall

Bentonville Public Schools will allow students to attend Virtual School this fall.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — An email sent out to parents Wednesday (May 20) announced Bentonville Public Schools would be offering Virtual School for students K-12 this fall.

Parents will receive an email in July allowing them to decide if they want to choose traditional school or Virtual School if they don't feel comfortable sending their child back.

More details about Virtual School will be released in July.