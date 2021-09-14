Bentonville Public Library children’s librarian to retire; new hire announced

Pekel began working at Bentonville Public Library in July 2007 as the first professional children’s librarian.

BENTONVILLE, Arkansas — In May, Sue Ann Pekel, Bentonville Public Library (BPL) children’s librarian, announced she would retire in 2021. Pekel began working at the BPL in July 2007 as the first professional children’s librarian.

“She is passionate about and dedicated to inspiring young learners to read and grow," the BPL said. "Her efforts have reached hundreds of thousands of children over the years!”

Christina Clark has been hired as Pekel’s successor at BPL.

Clark grew up in Rogers, spent nine years as a children's librarian in south Louisiana before moving back home to Northwest Arkansas and earning a bachelor's degree in marketing from the University of Arkansas and a master's degree in Library and Information Science from Florida State University.

BPL said, “She truly believes that being a children’s librarian is the greatest job in the world.