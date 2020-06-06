Bentonville Chief of Police addresses chaotic scene at Monday's protest

Bentonville Chief of Police Jon Simpson is speaking out following violent protest at the Bentonville Square on Monday, June 1.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Chief of Police for the Bentonville Police Department has released a statement following protests at the Bentonville Square this week that started off peacefully but turned violent.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Bentonville Square Monday (June 1) night to protest racial inequality and the death of George Floyd at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer.

The protest was peaceful at first but turned violent when protesters threw rocks at nearby windows, and water bottles and fireworks at officers at the scene dressed in riot gear.

A majority of the people at the protest dispersed around 11:00 p.m. when officers announced that anyone who stayed would be arrested.