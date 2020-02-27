Bentonville police preparing for Mike Bloomberg campaign rally

Mike Bloomberg will be in Bentonville Thursday night ahead of Super Tuesday on March 3.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Democratic presidential hopeful Mike Bloomberg will be in Northwest Arkansas tonight.

The former mayor of New York City is attending an early voting rally at the Record in downtown Bentonville.

He will be speaking to rally guests and the campaign is asking people to RSVP online, so they can have an idea of how many people are attending.

Gene Page with the Bentonville Police Department says a lot of preparation goes into these types of events, and police will be monitoring the area tonight, but there will not be any road closures.